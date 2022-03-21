Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

19,702 KM

$79,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, NARDO GREY WRAP!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

19,702KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8792177
  • Stock #: 1-22-147
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EC7LF764019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,702 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This Performance Tesla Model 3 is finished in Pearl White Multi Coat (and WRAPPED IN THE BEAUTIFUL NARDO GREY) is paired with an All Black Premium interior. For the discerning individual seeking the thrill of a performance sedan and the comfort of a daily driver, look no further!

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PERFORMANCE UPGRADE PACKAGE:

- Larger Tesla branded Brembo performance brakes with red calipers

- Carbon Fiber rear spoiler

- Performance badging

- Factory lowered suspension

- Aluminum Alloy pedals

- Increased top speed of 250km/h


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium white trim throughout cabin

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer



OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- WiFi and LTE Internet Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- TRACK MODE! 

- 20-inch Tesla Uberturbine Wheels


Skip the line to get your Performance Model 3 and purchase this one of a kind vehicle which is available for immediate delivery!

With a 483 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 7.79% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of Tesla Comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) and balance of Tesla Battery warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

