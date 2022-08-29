Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Tesla Model 3

52,970 KM

Details Description

$58,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 9116749
  2. 9116749
  3. 9116749
  4. 9116749
  5. 9116749
  6. 9116749
  7. 9116749
  8. 9116749
  9. 9116749
  10. 9116749
  11. 9116749
  12. 9116749
  13. 9116749
  14. 9116749
  15. 9116749
  16. 9116749
  17. 9116749
  18. 9116749
  19. 9116749
  20. 9116749
  21. 9116749
  22. 9116749
  23. 9116749
  24. 9116749
  25. 9116749
  26. 9116749
  27. 9116749
  28. 9116749
  29. 9116749
  30. 9116749
  31. 9116749
  32. 9116749
  33. 9116749
  34. 9116749
  35. 9116749
  36. 9116749
  37. 9116749
  38. 9116749
  39. 9116749
  40. 9116749
  41. 9116749
  42. 9116749
  43. 9116749
  44. 9116749
  45. 9116749
  46. 9116749
  47. 9116749
  48. 9116749
  49. 9116749
Contact Seller

$58,950

+ taxes & licensing

52,970KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9116749
  • Stock #: 1-22-202A
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8LF803800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,970 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO PROPEL YOU INTO THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORT - OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This M3 needs no introduction and is available for a new home! Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on an all Black Partial Premium Interior and equipped with the efficient 18-inch Aero Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 is ready to electrify your transport needs! This technological marvel is equipped with the standard range battery and is also loaded with the following options, including autopilot and premium connectivity.


PARTIAL PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Upgraded audio immersive sound

- Standard maps & navigation

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

-12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise control allowing for automatic acceleration and breaking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels


May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 403 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?

This locally owned, one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000km) and powertrain warranty (8 years / 160,000 km). Extended warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 60 KM
$98,950 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 R...
 37 KM
$68,950 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 76,566 KM
$72,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory