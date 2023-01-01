2020 Tesla Model 3

$45,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 3 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637294

9637294 Stock #: 1-22-254A

1-22-254A VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5LF591373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,371 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.