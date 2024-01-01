Menu
2020 Tesla Model S

119,000 KM

Details Description

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model S

Performance

2020 Tesla Model S

Performance

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJSA1E43LF379297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Time Offer: Financing at 7.99% / 6 Months Payment Deferral / $0 Down Payment / Private Viewings Available / Appointments Preferred / Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available / Curbside Pick Up Available

NAVIGATION / BLINDSPOT ASSIST / FRONT COLLISION WARNING / LANE ASSIST / 360 CAMERA / PANORAMIC ROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS AND STEERING / SMART KEY / And More...

While walk-ins are welcome, we encourage scheduling appointments for a smoother and more personalized experience.

This 2020 Tesla Model S is equipped with luxury features including Navigation, Sunroof, Leather, Power Windows, Power Locks, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Premium Sound System, and much more. Meticulously maintained, both the exterior and interior are in great condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification, and licensing. Trade-ins are welcomed.

Financing Available For All Credit Types Starting at 7.99% O.A.C. Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral Available. Our financing options cater to individuals with good, bad, or no credit history. Additionally, we offer up to 6 months with no payments and completely open loans with no early repayment fees. Our streamlined credit application process ensures quick approvals. Same-day delivery options are also accessible.

Our state-of-the-art 10,000 square foot auto service center is staffed with licensed mechanics and is open to the public. From routine maintenance like oil changes and brake services to major repairs such as engine replacements, our service center caters to all automotive needs. Loaner vehicles are available for extended service requirements.

We are Oakville's premier destination for rust proofing services. Schedule an appointment to protect your vehicle from corrosion.

Experience Excellence at Rogers Motors. Rogers Motors proudly stands as Oakville's largest used car dealership, renowned for providing top-quality used vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. Family-owned and operated since 2004, with over 10,000 vehicles sold, we are committed to delivering exceptional service.

At Rogers Motors, we prioritize customer satisfaction above all else. With a focus on love, honesty, integrity, and transparency, we strive to ensure that every guest leaves our dealership happier than when they arrived. With an average rating of 4.9/5 from over 1000 online reviews, we invite you to experience car shopping and service the way it should be.

Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness.
Visit us online at www.rogersmotors.ca

2020 Tesla Model S