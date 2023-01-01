Menu
2020 Tesla Model S

30,557 KM

Details Description

$89,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, LOADED!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

30,557KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9891059
  • Stock #: 1-23-081
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E4XLF399609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,557 KM

Vehicle Description

* OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Solid Black on Tesla's Black Premium Interior with Carbon Fiber decor and a Black Alcantara Headliner. This top of the line Model S Performance comes equipped with the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Next Generation Tesla Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
-12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Cruise control allowing for automatic acceleration and breaking based on other vehicles on the road
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer


ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION (RAVEN):
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
- Adaptive Damping based on circumstances


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- LUDICROUS+ MODE
- Tesla Red Brake Calipers
- 19 Inch Tesla Slipstream Sonic Carbon Wheels Grey
- Integrated Center Console
- Carbon Fibre Spoiler
- Full Glass Roof


This top-of-the-line Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds; absolutely ludicrous in our opinion! With a single charge, you will get an approximate range of 510 km. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5-passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats throughout and all the luxuries of a luxury car with tons of storage and not have to spend a single dime on gas.
This top of the line for 2019 Model S is accident and insurance claim free and ready to take off! Sold CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / unlimited km).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

