2020 Tesla Model X
LONG RANGE FULL SELF DRIVE, 5 SEATER, LOADED!
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$124,950
- Listing ID: 8526011
- Stock #: 1-22-065
- VIN: 5YJXCDE26LF231336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Crème
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,735 KM
Vehicle Description
* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO ELECTRIFY YOUR TRANSPORT NEEDS - WE ALSO HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in the Pearl White Multi Coat on a Premium Cream Interior with Oakwood Decor accents and a Black Alcantara Headliner, this 5 passenger SUV can propel you from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds. This spaceship comes equipped with the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Bioweapon Defence Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system
- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate
- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory
- Easy step in full height access to 2nd and 3rd-row seating with easy access feature
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- Centre Console with iPhone / android quick dock
- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights
- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility
- Ambient LED interior lighting
FULL SELF DRIVING - $10,600 Value:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road
- Auto lane change
- Autosteer
- Navigate on Autopilot
- Summon and Smart Summon
- Self Parking (Parallel and Reverse)
- Coming soon: Full self driving off highway - vehicle will obey traffic lights and signs!
- MORE TO COME AS TESLA RELEASES MORE FSD FEATURES!
ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION PACKAGE:
- Customizable Height and Damping Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND:
- 12 Neodymium Speakers, 560 watt amplifier
- 8 inch Neodymium subwoofer
- Dolby Pro-Logic Surround Sound
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Sirius XM Satellite Radio
- Streaming Internet Radio
- Tune In Internet Radio for podcasts, sports, news
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 20-inch Tesla Silver Slipstream Wheels
- Center Console
The Long Range Model X averages 570 km on a full charge(subject to conditions) and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
The five-seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system, as well as the ability for you to fold the rear seating flat as to maximize on storage capacity.
Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.
Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!
Finance with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.
This one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model X is being sold safety certified!
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 yrs / 80,000 km) as well as Tesla's battery warranty (8 yrs / 240,000 km). Extended warranty options available.
