2020 Tesla Model Y
AWD LOW KM LONGRANGE NO ACCIDENT!! WARRANTY!!
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3771
- Mileage 60,354 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,
AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, AWD, LONG RANGE, AUTO PILOT, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, FULL SELF DRIVING CAPABILITY, BLIND SPOT, LANE KEEP, BACKUP CAMRA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
Active WARRANTY (SEE SECOND IMAGE)
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 29, 2028 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 29, 2028 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
ADD ONLY $899+TAX SAFETY
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
