Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,
AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, AWD, LONG RANGE, AUTO PILOT, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, FULL SELF DRIVING CAPABILITY, BLIND SPOT, LANE KEEP, BACKUP CAMRA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL
 
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
Active WARRANTY (SEE SECOND IMAGE)
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 29, 2028 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 29, 2028 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
ADD ONLY $899+TAX SAFETY
 
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2020 Tesla Model Y

60,354 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Tesla Model Y

AWD LOW KM LONGRANGE NO ACCIDENT!! WARRANTY!!

2020 Tesla Model Y

AWD LOW KM LONGRANGE NO ACCIDENT!! WARRANTY!!

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJYGDEE8LF012056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3771
  • Mileage 60,354 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,

AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, AWD, LONG RANGE, AUTO PILOT, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, FULL SELF DRIVING CAPABILITY, BLIND SPOT, LANE KEEP, BACKUP CAMRA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

Active WARRANTY (SEE SECOND IMAGE)

Battery Limited Warranty

Expires June 29, 2028 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first

Drive Unit Limited Warranty

Expires June 29, 2028 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first

ADD ONLY $899+TAX SAFETY

 

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-837-1234

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2020 Tesla Model Y