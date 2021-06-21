Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Tesla Model Y

1,106 KM

Details Description

$92,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$92,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model Y

2020 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 7525579
  2. 7525579
  3. 7525579
  4. 7525579
  5. 7525579
  6. 7525579
  7. 7525579
  8. 7525579
  9. 7525579
  10. 7525579
  11. 7525579
  12. 7525579
  13. 7525579
  14. 7525579
  15. 7525579
  16. 7525579
  17. 7525579
  18. 7525579
  19. 7525579
  20. 7525579
  21. 7525579
  22. 7525579
  23. 7525579
  24. 7525579
  25. 7525579
  26. 7525579
  27. 7525579
  28. 7525579
  29. 7525579
  30. 7525579
  31. 7525579
  32. 7525579
  33. 7525579
  34. 7525579
  35. 7525579
  36. 7525579
  37. 7525579
  38. 7525579
  39. 7525579
  40. 7525579
  41. 7525579
  42. 7525579
  43. 7525579
  44. 7525579
  45. 7525579
  46. 7525579
  47. 7525579
  48. 7525579
  49. 7525579
  50. 7525579
Contact Seller

$92,950

+ taxes & licensing

1,106KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7525579
  • Stock #: 1-21-005
  • VIN: 5YJYGDEF8LF015886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,106 KM

Vehicle Description

* SKIP THE LINE AND GET BEHIND THE WHEEL OF THE ALL NEW MODEL Y TODAY - CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS - WE ARE ALWAYS GETTING MORE TESLAS IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This like new Performance Model Y is finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on an all Black Premium interior and is equipped with the Performance Upgrade Package!

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST SUV IN THE WORLD!

This technological and engineering marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PERFORMANCE UPGRADE PACKAGE:

- Larger Tesla branded Brembo performance brakes with red calipers

- Carbon Fiber rear spoiler

- Performance badging

- Factory lowered suspension

- Aluminum Alloy pedals

- Increased top speed of 250km/h


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Three independently folding 2nd row seats

- Premium audio system (14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps and immersive sound)

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- Original 21-inch Tesla Uberturbine Wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires


Skip the line to get your Performance Model Y and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

With a 468 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add destination and doc fee, AC fee, HST, licensing and OMVIC.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (5 years / 100,000 km) valid until July 2025 as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km) valid until July 2028. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2002 Porsche 911 TAR...
 62,688 KM
$56,400 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 L...
 29,885 KM
$52,950 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayman ...
 9,500 KM
$127,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory