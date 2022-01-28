Menu
2020 Tesla Model Y

31,028 KM

Details Description Features

$89,950

+ tax & licensing
$89,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2020 Tesla Model Y

2020 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, PERFORMANCE PKG, CLEAN!

2020 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE AUTOPILOT, PERFORMANCE PKG, CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$89,950

+ taxes & licensing

31,028KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8235135
  Stock #: 1-21-322A
  VIN: 5YJYGDEF4LF046634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,028 KM

Vehicle Description

* SKIP THE LINE AND GET BEHIND THE WHEEL OF A PERFORMANCE MODEL Y TODAY - CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS - WE ARE ALWAYS GETTING MORE TESLAS IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This beautiful Performance Model Y is finished in Deep Blue Metallic on a Black and White Premium interior and is equipped with the Performance Upgrade Package!

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST SUV IN THE WORLD!

This technological and engineering marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PERFORMANCE UPGRADE PACKAGE:

- Larger Tesla branded Brembo performance brakes with red calipers

- Carbon Fiber rear spoiler

- Performance badging

- Factory lowered suspension

- Aluminum Alloy pedals

- Increased top speed of 250km/h


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Three independently folding 2nd row seats

- Premium audio system (14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps and immersive sound)

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and wireless charging docks for two smartphones


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- Original 21-inch Tesla Uberturbine Wheels 


Skip the line to get your Performance Model Y and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

With a 468 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add destination and doc fee, AC fee, HST, licensing and OMVIC.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

