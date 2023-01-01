$38,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2020 Toyota Camry
XSE NEW REAR BRAKES | PANORAMIC ROOF
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,888
- Listing ID: 9635449
- Stock #: LP0867
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,765 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW REAR BRAKES! PANORAMIC ROOF! LEATHER SEATS! WIRELESS CHARGER! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN!
SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Rear Brake Pads, Shims and Rotors Replaced
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ Front Brakes Serviced
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Red Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
2020 Toyota Camry XSE Wind Chill w/Black Roof
WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
