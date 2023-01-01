Menu
2020 Toyota Camry

64,765 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

XSE NEW REAR BRAKES | PANORAMIC ROOF

2020 Toyota Camry

XSE NEW REAR BRAKES | PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

64,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9635449
  • Stock #: LP0867

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,765 KM

Vehicle Description

LP0867

NEW REAR BRAKES! PANORAMIC ROOF! LEATHER SEATS! WIRELESS CHARGER! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN!

SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Rear Brake Pads, Shims and Rotors Replaced
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ Front Brakes Serviced
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Red Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2020 Toyota Camry XSE Wind Chill w/Black Roof

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

