<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>CLEAN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> JUST COPY AND PASTE       WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><p style=margin: 0cm; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: #6b7280;> </span></p></div>

2020 Toyota Corolla

121,348 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

AUTO NO ACCIDNET BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA LANE-KEEP

2020 Toyota Corolla

AUTO NO ACCIDNET BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA LANE-KEEP

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,348KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE8LP005667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Toyota Corolla