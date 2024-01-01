Menu
Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP, FORWARD COLLSION WARNING, BLINDSPOT, BACKUP CAMRA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, 

CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 
ADD ONLY $499+TAX

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2020 Toyota Corolla

52,145 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER BACKUP CAMERA PW

2020 Toyota Corolla

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER BACKUP CAMERA PW

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,145KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE6LP064524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,145 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP, FORWARD COLLSION WARNING, BLINDSPOT, BACKUP CAMRA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC,

 

CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 

ADD ONLY $499+TAX

 

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2020 Toyota Corolla