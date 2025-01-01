Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

106,269 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12562985

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
106,269KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE5LP046967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,269 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
