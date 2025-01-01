Menu
<p data-start=130 data-end=276><strong data-start=130 data-end=216>2020 Toyota Corolla LE – Reliable Compact Sedan – Low KM – No Accident – One Owner</strong></p><p data-start=130 data-end=276>Mileage: <strong data-start=228 data-end=274>58,894 km – gently driven, well maintained</strong></p><p data-start=278 data-end=301><strong data-start=278 data-end=299>Finance Available</strong></p><p data-start=278 data-end=301><strong data-start=278 data-end=299>Extra Set of Winter Tires</strong></p><p data-start=303 data-end=324>⭐ <strong data-start=305 data-end=322>Key Features:</strong></p><p data-start=326 data-end=341><strong data-start=326 data-end=339>Interior:</strong></p><ul data-start=342 data-end=455><li data-start=342 data-end=404><p data-start=344 data-end=404>Premium black cloth seating – spacious & comfortable cabin</p></li><li data-start=405 data-end=455><p data-start=407 data-end=455>Smart layout with high-quality Toyota finishes</p></li></ul><p data-start=457 data-end=474><strong data-start=457 data-end=472>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=475 data-end=660><li data-start=475 data-end=544><p data-start=477 data-end=544>Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=545 data-end=579><p data-start=547 data-end=579>Backup camera for easy parking</p></li><li data-start=580 data-end=618><p data-start=582 data-end=618>Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity</p></li><li data-start=619 data-end=660><p data-start=621 data-end=660>Steering wheel audio & phone controls</p></li></ul><p data-start=662 data-end=690><strong data-start=662 data-end=688>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=691 data-end=827><li data-start=691 data-end=713><p data-start=693 data-end=713>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=714 data-end=743><p data-start=716 data-end=743>Automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=744 data-end=781><p data-start=746 data-end=781>Keyless entry & push-button start</p></li><li data-start=782 data-end=827><p data-start=784 data-end=827>Ample rear legroom & generous trunk space</p></li></ul><p data-start=829 data-end=856><strong data-start=829 data-end=854>Performance & Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=857 data-end=1168><li data-start=857 data-end=909><p data-start=859 data-end=909>1.8L 4-cylinder engine – fuel efficient & smooth</p></li><li data-start=910 data-end=940><p data-start=912 data-end=940>Automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=941 data-end=1143><p data-start=943 data-end=1143>Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0 suite:<br data-start=974 data-end=977 />• Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection<br data-start=1028 data-end=1031 />• Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist<br data-start=1077 data-end=1080 />• Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br data-start=1113 data-end=1116 />• Automatic High Beams</p></li><li data-start=1144 data-end=1168><p data-start=1146 data-end=1168>5-Star Safety Rating</p></li></ul><p data-start=1170 data-end=1184><strong data-start=1170 data-end=1182>Warranty</strong></p><ul data-start=1185 data-end=1277><li data-start=1224 data-end=1277><p data-start=1226 data-end=1277>Extended warranty packages are available upon request</p></li></ul>

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
58,894KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Driver foot rest
Full Carpet Floor Covering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
