$23,200+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE No Accident Low Kms Camera Apple Carplay
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
$23,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,894 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Corolla LE – Reliable Compact Sedan – Low KM – No Accident – One Owner
Mileage: 58,894 km – gently driven, well maintained
Finance Available
Extra Set of Winter Tires
⭐ Key Features:
Interior:
Premium black cloth seating – spacious & comfortable cabin
Smart layout with high-quality Toyota finishes
Technology:
Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Backup camera for easy parking
Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity
Steering wheel audio & phone controls
Comfort & Convenience:
Heated front seats
Automatic climate control
Keyless entry & push-button start
Ample rear legroom & generous trunk space
Performance & Safety:
1.8L 4-cylinder engine – fuel efficient & smooth
Automatic transmission
Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0 suite:
• Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
• Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
• Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
• Automatic High Beams
5-Star Safety Rating
Warranty
Extended warranty packages are available upon request
Vehicle Features
365-292-6732