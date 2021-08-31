Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

20,122 KM

Details Description Features

$25,088

+ tax & licensing
$25,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Toyota Certified with One Owner

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Toyota Certified with One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,088

+ taxes & licensing

20,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7781757
  • Stock #: LP2997
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP012997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP2997
  • Mileage 20,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Push Start Ignition, Electronic Emergency Brake, Brake Hold Function, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation, Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing.

2020 Toyota Corolla SE Black Sand Pearl

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Toyota Certified Details:
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

