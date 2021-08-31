Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

23,721 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade with Power Moonroof and Alloy Wheels

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade with Power Moonroof and Alloy Wheels

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

23,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7984284
  • Stock #: LP5691
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP025691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! New Brake Pads! Remainder of Factory Warranty!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2020 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade Celestite

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
CVT

