Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,888 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 7 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7984284

7984284 Stock #: LP5691

LP5691 VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP025691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,721 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.