2020 Toyota Corolla

18,063 KM

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO 4D LOW KM NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH F WARRANTY

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO 4D LOW KM NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH F WARRANTY

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

18,063KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8965321
  • Stock #: 3162
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE3LP114389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,063 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 4DR LOW KM ONLY 18063 KM , FACTROY WARRATNY LOAED WITH BLIND SPOT ALERT, LANE KEEP, PRE- COLLISION ALERT, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA, PHONE PROJECTION

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

clean car fax ,available at no extra cost

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION SILVER  EXTERIOR ON   HEATED BLACK  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

