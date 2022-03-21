$29,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE AUTO 4D LOW KM NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH F WARRANTY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8965321
- Stock #: 3162
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE3LP114389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,063 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO, 4DR LOW KM ONLY 18063 KM , FACTROY WARRATNY LOAED WITH BLIND SPOT ALERT, LANE KEEP, PRE- COLLISION ALERT, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA, PHONE PROJECTION
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION SILVER EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK INTERIOR
Vehicle Features
