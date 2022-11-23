Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

65,021 KM

Details Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9365770
  2. 9365770
  3. 9365770
  4. 9365770
  5. 9365770
  6. 9365770
  7. 9365770
  8. 9365770
  9. 9365770
  10. 9365770
  11. 9365770
  12. 9365770
  13. 9365770
  14. 9365770
  15. 9365770
  16. 9365770
  17. 9365770
Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

65,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365770
  • Stock #: LP7252
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBEXLP097252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP7252
  • Mileage 65,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 65,021 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte EX
 111,522 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i
 179,082 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory