2020 Toyota Corolla
LE with Clean Carfax and One Owner
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
65,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9365770
- Stock #: LP7252
- VIN: 5YFBPRBEXLP097252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,021 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4