$30,588
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2020 Toyota Corolla
XSE LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVIGATION
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
34,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9414193
- Stock #: LP8111
- VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP008111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,843 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4