2020 Toyota Corolla

34,843 KM

Details Features

$30,588

+ tax & licensing
$30,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVIGATION

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVIGATION

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,588

+ taxes & licensing

34,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9414193
  Stock #: LP8111
  VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP008111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

