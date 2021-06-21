Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

9,944 KM

Details Description Features

$54,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

Limited Platinum AWD 7-Passenger Fully Loaded and Toyota Certified!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

Limited Platinum AWD 7-Passenger Fully Loaded and Toyota Certified!

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 7479942
  2. 7479942
  3. 7479942
  4. 7479942
  5. 7479942
  6. 7479942
  7. 7479942
  8. 7479942
  9. 7479942
  10. 7479942
  11. 7479942
  12. 7479942
  13. 7479942
  14. 7479942
  15. 7479942
  16. 7479942
  17. 7479942
  18. 7479942
  19. 7479942
  20. 7479942
  21. 7479942
  22. 7479942
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,588

+ taxes & licensing

9,944KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7479942
  • Stock #: P3300
  • VIN: 5TDFZRBH4LS043300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3300
  • Mileage 9,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty, AWD, 7-Passenger, Gracenote Voice Recognition, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with JBL Audio, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Front dual zone A/C, Black Perforated Leather Seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Start Ignition, Power Liftgate, Electronic Emergency Brake, Brake Hold Function, Eco/Sport Mode, Multi-Terrain Mode, Digital Rearview Camera, Wireless Mobile Charger, Toyota Safety Sense, 360-View Camera, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation, Parking Sensors, Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD Midnight Black Metallic

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Toyota Certified Details:
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Tundra S...
 65,067 KM
$47,588 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 9,944 KM
$54,588 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 24,444 KM
$15,788 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory