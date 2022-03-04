Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

19,332 KM

Details Features

$51,088

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-Passenger with Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-Passenger with Leather Seats

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8501957
  2. 8501957
  3. 8501957
  4. 8501957
  5. 8501957
  6. 8501957
  7. 8501957
  8. 8501957
  9. 8501957
  10. 8501957
  11. 8501957
  12. 8501957
  13. 8501957
  14. 8501957
  15. 8501957
  16. 8501957
  17. 8501957
  18. 8501957
  19. 8501957
  20. 8501957
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,088

+ taxes & licensing

19,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8501957
  • Stock #: LP4639
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH4LS054639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP4639
  • Mileage 19,332 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Acura TLX Elite...
 4,913 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Tech
 76,415 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE
 98,301 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory