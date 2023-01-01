$44,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2020 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD 8-PASS | LOW KILOMETERS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9787474
- Stock #: LP9482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LP9482
- Mileage 47,631 KM
Vehicle Description
LP9482
8-PASSENGER! LOW KILOMETERS! HEATED SEATS! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
INTERIOR
✓ 8-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD Magnetic Grey Metallic
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.