Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

47,631 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD 8-PASS | LOW KILOMETERS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD 8-PASS | LOW KILOMETERS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9787474
  2. 9787474
  3. 9787474
  4. 9787474
  5. 9787474
  6. 9787474
  7. 9787474
  8. 9787474
  9. 9787474
  10. 9787474
  11. 9787474
  12. 9787474
  13. 9787474
  14. 9787474
  15. 9787474
  16. 9787474
  17. 9787474
  18. 9787474
  19. 9787474
Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9787474
  • Stock #: LP9482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP9482
  • Mileage 47,631 KM

Vehicle Description

LP9482

8-PASSENGER! LOW KILOMETERS! HEATED SEATS! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

INTERIOR
✓ 8-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD Magnetic Grey Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Infiniti QX60
81,456 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 A...
 38,520 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Pilot Tou...
 120,757 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory