2020 Toyota Highlander

16,118 KM

Details

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-PASS | LOW KM | POWER LIFTGATE

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-PASS | LOW KM | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

16,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9985475
  • Stock #: 23215A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23215A
  • Mileage 16,118 KM

Vehicle Description

23215A

8-PASSENGER! LOW KILOMETERS! BRAKES SERVICED! LEATHER SEATS! POWER MOONROOF! POWER LIFTGATE! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!

SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ 4 Wheel Brake Serviced
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ 8-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD Midnight Black Metallic

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

