$31,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2020 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD NAVI 360 CAMERA NEW TIRES+BRAKES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10007577
- Stock #: 3370
- VIN: 2T3D1RFV6LC073011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,220 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO AWD LIMITED FULLY LOADED SUV
NEW ALL 4 BRAKES ( pads+ rotors) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING,
ALL NEW ALL SEASON TIRES
2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND RIMS available FOR $400+HST
360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION , SUNROOF, HEATED AND VENTED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, SAFETY INCLUDED, PUSH START,WIRELESS CHARGER
CAR FAX available please check the link
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GULYcKp7Mw9JAWSn2u9Hz0iYUeluoaLd
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.