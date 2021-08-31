Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

25,274 KM

Details

$34,687

+ tax & licensing
$34,687

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD with Clean CArfax and One Owner

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD with Clean CArfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$34,687

+ taxes & licensing

25,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8033662
  • Stock #: 21991A
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV2LC107517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21991A
  • Mileage 25,274 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Remainder of Factory Warranty! AWD!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Front
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Magnetic Grey Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

