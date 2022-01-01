Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

21,833 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

LE AWD Toyota Certified with Clean Carfax

LE AWD Toyota Certified with Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8135917
  • Stock #: LP7787
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFVXLC127787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! Remainder of Factory Warranty! AWD!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Silver Sky Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

