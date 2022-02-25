Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

31,282 KM

Details Features

$34,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8362446
  2. 8362446
  3. 8362446
  4. 8362446
  5. 8362446
  6. 8362446
  7. 8362446
  8. 8362446
  9. 8362446
  10. 8362446
  11. 8362446
  12. 8362446
  13. 8362446
  14. 8362446
  15. 8362446
  16. 8362446
Contact Seller

$34,588

+ taxes & licensing

31,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8362446
  • Stock #: LP2893
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV1LW092893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP2893
  • Mileage 31,282 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 84,312 KM
$79,900 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 3500 SLT DI...
 116,751 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 87,961 KM
$15,700 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory