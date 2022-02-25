Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

51,881 KM

Details Features

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

51,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8368548
  Stock #: LP0853
  VIN: 2T3R1RFV1LW090853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP0853
  • Mileage 51,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

