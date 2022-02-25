2020 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,988 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 8 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368548

8368548 Stock #: LP0853

LP0853 VIN: 2T3R1RFV1LW090853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LP0853

Mileage 51,881 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.