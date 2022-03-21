Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

58,158 KM

Details Features

$36,588

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

LE AWD with New Front Tires and Clean Carfax

LE AWD with New Front Tires and Clean Carfax

Location

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,588

+ taxes & licensing

58,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8717354
  • Stock #: 22480A
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFVXLC086268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,158 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

