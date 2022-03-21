Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

74,397 KM

$48,488

$48,488

Hybrid Hybrid XLE AWD with Clean Carfax

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,488

74,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8741039
  • Stock #: 22484A
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFVXLW060784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

