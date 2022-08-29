Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

128,768 KM

Details Features

$34,488

+ tax & licensing
$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD with New Front Brake and Clean Carfax

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD with New Front Brake and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

128,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9239863
  • Stock #: LP8232
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV4LC108232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP8232
  • Mileage 128,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

