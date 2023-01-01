2020 Toyota RAV4

$34,588 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 9 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9739333

9739333 Stock #: LP6230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LP6230

Mileage 72,919 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.