2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
- Listing ID: 9739333
- Stock #: LP6230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,919 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! HEATED SEATS! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Magnetic Grey Metallic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Magnetic Grey Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book.
Vehicle Features
