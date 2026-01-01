$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE | 8 Passenger | APPLE CARPLAY
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE | 8 Passenger | APPLE CARPLAY
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 27,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Sienna LE – 8 Passenger | Power Sliding Doors | Proven Toyota Reliability
Spacious, practical, and built to handle family life or business use, this 2020 Sienna LE delivers comfort, versatility, and the legendary dependability Toyota is known for. With seating for up to 8 and a smooth V6 powertrain, it’s the perfect all-around minivan.
Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering strong performance and smooth highway driving. Front-wheel drive with excellent all-season capability.
Key Features:
Power sliding doors for easy access
Tri-zone automatic climate control
8-passenger seating configuration
Rearview camera
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Touchscreen infotainment system
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio
USB and auxiliary inputs
Keyless entry with push-button start
Power driver’s seat
Cruise control
Lane departure alert with steering assist
Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection
Adaptive cruise control
Automatic high beams
Interior is spacious and designed for comfort with flexible seating and ample cargo room when needed. Ideal for families, rideshare, or commercial use.
Well-rounded, reliable, and ready to go—this Sienna LE checks all the boxes for anyone needing space and dependability.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
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