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<p data-start=0 data-end=85>2020 Toyota Sienna LE – 8 Passenger | Power Sliding Doors | Proven Toyota Reliability</p><p data-start=87 data-end=350>Spacious, practical, and built to handle family life or business use, this 2020 Sienna LE delivers comfort, versatility, and the legendary dependability Toyota is known for. With seating for up to 8 and a smooth V6 powertrain, it’s the perfect all-around minivan.</p><p data-start=352 data-end=538>Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering strong performance and smooth highway driving. Front-wheel drive with excellent all-season capability.</p><p data-start=540 data-end=1034>Key Features:<br>Power sliding doors for easy access<br data-start=589 data-end=592>Tri-zone automatic climate control<br data-start=626 data-end=629>8-passenger seating configuration<br data-start=662 data-end=665 data-is-only-node=>Rearview camera<br data-start=680 data-end=683>Apple CarPlay compatibility<br data-start=710 data-end=713>Touchscreen infotainment system<br data-start=744 data-end=747>Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio<br data-start=785 data-end=788>USB and auxiliary inputs<br data-start=812 data-end=815>Keyless entry with push-button start<br data-start=851 data-end=854>Power driver’s seat<br data-start=873 data-end=876>Cruise control<br data-start=890 data-end=893>Lane departure alert with steering assist<br data-start=934 data-end=937>Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection<br data-start=983 data-end=986>Adaptive cruise control<br data-start=1009 data-end=1012>Automatic high beams</p><p data-start=1036 data-end=1195>Interior is spacious and designed for comfort with flexible seating and ample cargo room when needed. Ideal for families, rideshare, or commercial use.</p><p data-start=1197 data-end=1316 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Well-rounded, reliable, and ready to go—this Sienna LE checks all the boxes for anyone needing space and dependability.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2020 Toyota Sienna

27,888 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Toyota Sienna

LE | 8 Passenger | APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
13994034

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE | 8 Passenger | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27,888KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDKZ3DC3LS078701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 27,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota Sienna LE – 8 Passenger | Power Sliding Doors | Proven Toyota Reliability

Spacious, practical, and built to handle family life or business use, this 2020 Sienna LE delivers comfort, versatility, and the legendary dependability Toyota is known for. With seating for up to 8 and a smooth V6 powertrain, it’s the perfect all-around minivan.

Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering strong performance and smooth highway driving. Front-wheel drive with excellent all-season capability.

Key Features:
Power sliding doors for easy access
Tri-zone automatic climate control
8-passenger seating configuration
Rearview camera
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Touchscreen infotainment system
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio
USB and auxiliary inputs
Keyless entry with push-button start
Power driver’s seat
Cruise control
Lane departure alert with steering assist
Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection
Adaptive cruise control
Automatic high beams

Interior is spacious and designed for comfort with flexible seating and ample cargo room when needed. Ideal for families, rideshare, or commercial use.

Well-rounded, reliable, and ready to go—this Sienna LE checks all the boxes for anyone needing space and dependability.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
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905-339-3330

2020 Toyota Sienna