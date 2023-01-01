$55,988+ tax & licensing
$55,988
+ taxes & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,988
+ taxes & licensing
55,988KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9452002
- Stock #: F2212A
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN5LX218747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F2212A
- Mileage 55,988 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 Double Cab Manual SB
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
tinted windows
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
V6 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Wheel Locks
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
