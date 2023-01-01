$54,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-893-1342
2021 BMW 3 Series
M340i xDrive
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-893-1342
$54,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10544514
- Stock #: 1178
- VIN: WBA5U9C07MFK14915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 1178
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 BMW M340i xDrive, Black on Black, Accident Free!!!
The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Steer Intervention, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Warning, Automatic PDC Activation, Cross Traffic Warning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and Many More Options!
Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!
Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.