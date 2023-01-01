Menu
2021 BMW 3 Series

80,000 KM

Details Description

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

M340i xDrive

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10544514
  • Stock #: 1178
  • VIN: WBA5U9C07MFK14915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1178
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 BMW M340i xDrive, Black on Black, Accident Free!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Steer Intervention, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Warning, Automatic PDC Activation, Cross Traffic Warning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and Many More Options!

Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!

