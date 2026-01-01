Menu
Account
Sign In
<html> <p>This vehicle is <b>not drivable and not certified</b> as per <b>OMVIC regulations</b>. <b>Certification is available for $899</b>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>A variety of <b>financing options</b> are available for an additional <b>$999</b>, tailored to suit your needs. </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>Ask us about our <b>extended warranty plans</b> for added peace of mind.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>📞 <b>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</b></p> <br> </html>

2021 Buick Encore GX

62,178 KM

Details Description Features

$20,680

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14517586

2021 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

(905) 825-2575

  1. 14517586
  2. 14517586
  3. 14517586
  4. 14517586
  5. 14517586
  6. 14517586
  7. 14517586
  8. 14517586
  9. 14517586
  10. 14517586
  11. 14517586
  12. 14517586
  13. 14517586
  14. 14517586
  15. 14517586
  16. 14517586
  17. 14517586
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,680

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
62,178KM
VIN KL4MMBS2XMB155983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,178 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.






 






A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 






 






Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.






 






 






 






📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred 62,178 KM $20,680 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 114,923 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i M-Sport, Navi, Backup, Sunroof for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i M-Sport, Navi, Backup, Sunroof 147,339 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(905) 825-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 825-2575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,680

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

(905) 825-2575

2021 Buick Encore GX