2021 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
44,920KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKPDRS5MZ191247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 44,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Black 2021 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 DI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
