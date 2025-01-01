Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>Black 2021 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 DI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>Awards:<br> * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

2021 Cadillac XT6

44,920 KM

$40,994

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
44,920KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKPDRS5MZ191247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black 2021 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 DI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
