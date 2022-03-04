Menu
2021 Chevrolet Camaro

16,958 KM

Details Description Features

$62,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

1SS | 6 SPEED | 1LE TRACK PKG | CLEAN CARFAX |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

16,958KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8558480
  • Stock #: K9049
  • VIN: 1G1FE1R73M0137594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 16,958 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Camaro-2021-id8792483.html

Vehicle Features

CLEAN CARFAX
LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - 1LE TRACK PACKAGE - HEADS UP DISPLAY - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BLUETOOTH - DRIVE MODE SELECT - MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL - RED BREMBOS

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

