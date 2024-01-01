Menu
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** Key Features: Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE ? Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES ? Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION ? PERFORMANCE EXHAUST ? PERFORMANCE REAR AXLE RATIO ? ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP DIFF ? Z51 REAR SPOILER ? HIGH PERFORMANCE TIRES

 RUN FLAT ? HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM - Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION W/ MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL - INTERIOR TRIM

 20 REAR CARBON FLASH PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH MACHINED EDGE - BRIGHT RED PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS - SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - ENGINE COVER

 EDGE RED (DEALER INSTALLED) - TORCH RED SEAT BELTS - TWO-TONE SEATS ? WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO FOR COMPATIBLE PHONE ? CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS 8 DIAG HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN VOICE RECOGNITION BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO CAPABLE

 IN-VEHICLE APPS AND PERSONALIZATION CAPABLE ? BOSE PREMIUM 10 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM ? HD RADIO ? DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

6,550 KM

$112,980

+ tax & licensing
3LT | Z51 PERFORMACE | MAGNECTIC RIDE | CARBON PKG

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

6,550KM
Used
VIN 1G1YC2D48M5110511

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 6,550 KM

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** Key Features: Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE ? Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES ? Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION ? PERFORMANCE EXHAUST ? PERFORMANCE REAR AXLE RATIO ? ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP DIFF ? Z51 REAR SPOILER ? HIGH PERFORMANCE TIRES


RUN FLAT ? HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM - Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION W/ MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL - INTERIOR TRIM


20" REAR CARBON FLASH PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH MACHINED EDGE - BRIGHT RED PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS - SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - ENGINE COVER


EDGE RED (DEALER INSTALLED) - TORCH RED SEAT BELTS - TWO-TONE SEATS ? WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO FOR COMPATIBLE PHONE ? CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS 8" DIAG HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN VOICE RECOGNITION BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO CAPABLE


IN-VEHICLE APPS AND PERSONALIZATION CAPABLE ? BOSE PREMIUM 10 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM ? HD RADIO ? DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Chevrolet-Corvette-2021-id10541446.html

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $114
CARBON FIBER CLUSTER-SURROUND AND CONSOLE/ DOOR SWITCH PLATES - 19" FRONT
12" DIAG COLOUR DISPLAY W/ SELECTABLE MODES
GUAGE CONFIGURATIONS ? KEYLESS OPEN AND START much more!

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

