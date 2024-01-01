$112,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT | Z51 PERFORMACE | MAGNECTIC RIDE | CARBON PKG
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT | Z51 PERFORMACE | MAGNECTIC RIDE | CARBON PKG
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$112,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 6,550 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** Key Features: Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE ? Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES ? Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION ? PERFORMANCE EXHAUST ? PERFORMANCE REAR AXLE RATIO ? ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP DIFF ? Z51 REAR SPOILER ? HIGH PERFORMANCE TIRES
RUN FLAT ? HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM - Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION W/ MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL - INTERIOR TRIM
20" REAR CARBON FLASH PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH MACHINED EDGE - BRIGHT RED PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS - SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - ENGINE COVER
EDGE RED (DEALER INSTALLED) - TORCH RED SEAT BELTS - TWO-TONE SEATS ? WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO FOR COMPATIBLE PHONE ? CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS 8" DIAG HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN VOICE RECOGNITION BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO CAPABLE
IN-VEHICLE APPS AND PERSONALIZATION CAPABLE ? BOSE PREMIUM 10 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM ? HD RADIO ? DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Chevrolet-Corvette-2021-id10541446.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lockwood Kia
Lockwood Kia
Call Dealer
905-847-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-847-1511