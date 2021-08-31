Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

1,550 KM

$149,988

+ tax & licensing
3LT

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8007567
  • Stock #: P6025A
  • VIN: 1G1YC3D48M5120798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 3LT Z51 is equipped with a 6.2L V8 engine and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Options include: tan seat belts, bucket seats, arctic white, Chevrolet infotainment 3 premium system w/ navigation, black brake calipers, heated steering wheel, preferred equipment group 3LT, battery protection package, suede custom interior trim package, natural dipped interior, Z51 performance brakes, wireless charging, ventilated seats, telescoping steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Andriod Auto, rear park assist, Z51 performance package, suede microfiber wrapped steering wheel, performance exhaust, LED headlamps, head-up display, and much more!Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
High Output
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Removable Roof
Head up display
A/T
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

