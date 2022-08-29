Menu
2021 Chevrolet Express

59,753 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2021 Chevrolet Express

2021 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van

2021 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9267205
  • Stock #: P6443
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFPXM1190119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,753 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

