2021 Ducati Hypermotard

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lotus of Oakville

905-847-0838

2021 Ducati Hypermotard

2021 Ducati Hypermotard

2021 Ducati Hypermotard

Location

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6337091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The Hypermotard perfectly combines such distinctive features of the original Hypermotard 1100 as minimalism, aggressiveness, lightweight look and "fun-bike" image with the innovation and technology of Ducati's latest generation models. . The "Graffiti" color scheme of the new 950 RVE emphasises the lightness and aggression of the bike with a high-impact graphics layout, inspired by urban graffiti.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lotus of Oakville

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

