2021 Ducati Hypermotard

+ taxes & licensing
905-847-0838
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
+ taxes & licensing
The Hypermotard perfectly combines such distinctive features of the original Hypermotard 1100 as minimalism, aggressiveness, lightweight look and "fun-bike" image with the innovation and technology of Ducati's latest generation models. . The "Graffiti" color scheme of the new 950 RVE emphasises the lightness and aggression of the bike with a high-impact graphics layout, inspired by urban graffiti.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9