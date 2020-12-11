2021 Ducati Monster 1200

+ taxes & licensing
905-847-0838
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
+ taxes & licensing
The Monster 1200 has always been a symbol in the world of sporty naked bikes thanks to the details that make it unmistakable.
A contemporary icon always featuring the core values of the original Monster. Essential and technological, the Monster 1200 stands out for design and sporty soul.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9