2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S

4,028 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S

Termi

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S

Termi

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,028KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8691416
  • Stock #: 20dm33a
  • VIN: zdmmacfw9mb0255926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 20dm33a
  • Mileage 4,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in Termignoni exhaust, DucaBike clutch kit, front and rear led and tail kit. Carbon front fender, Evotech leavers.

4028km  

Just in Termignoni exhaust, DucaBike clutch kit, front and rear led and tail kit. Carbon front fender, Evotech leavers.

4028km  

DELIVERY All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and . Open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms also available. Please call us and save on your monthly payments starting today! We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & apparel (Ducati Performance). peninsulaimportsducati.com https://peninsula-imports-ducati.myshopify.com/ https://www.ebay.ca/str/motofreccia?_trksid=p2047675.l2563 Great selection of mildly used Ducati Motorcycles in the showrooms Authorized dealership. Lotus / Ducati. Our company was founded in 1982 as the source of replacement parts for British and European Sports Cars. Peninsula Imports Ducati/Lotus of Oakville. (DUCATI CENTRE OAKVILLE) 905-847-0838. 1-800-999-1209

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

905-575-0490
