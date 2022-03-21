$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-847-0838
2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S
Termi
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8691416
- Stock #: 20dm33a
- VIN: zdmmacfw9mb0255926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Standard
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 20dm33a
- Mileage 4,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in Termignoni exhaust, DucaBike clutch kit, front and rear led and tail kit. Carbon front fender, Evotech leavers.
4028km
DELIVERY All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and . Open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms also available. Please call us and save on your monthly payments starting today! We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & apparel (Ducati Performance). peninsulaimportsducati.com https://peninsula-imports-ducati.myshopify.com/ https://www.ebay.ca/str/motofreccia?_trksid=p2047675.l2563 Great selection of mildly used Ducati Motorcycles in the showrooms Authorized dealership. Lotus / Ducati. Our company was founded in 1982 as the source of replacement parts for British and European Sports Cars. Peninsula Imports Ducati/Lotus of Oakville. (DUCATI CENTRE OAKVILLE) 905-847-0838. 1-800-999-1209
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.