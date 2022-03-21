2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 , 0 2 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8691416

8691416 Stock #: 20dm33a

20dm33a VIN: zdmmacfw9mb0255926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Standard

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 2-cylinder

Passengers 2

Stock # 20dm33a

Mileage 4,028 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.