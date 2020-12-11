2021 Ducati Monster

+ taxes & licensing
905-847-0838
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
The new Ducati Monster is pure riding pleasure; a sensation of absolute control. The sporty naked for everyone, which you can to start and grow with, improving more and more each ride until you reach amazing performance.
Compared to the previous 821, it increases in displacement, power, torque and weight (-2.4 kg), to contribute to the bike's lightness and offer better rideability. It now delivers 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with 9.5 Nm of torque at just 6,500 rpm.
