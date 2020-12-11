Menu
2021 Ducati Monster

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lotus of Oakville

905-847-0838

2021 Ducati Monster

2021 Ducati Monster

2021 Ducati Monster

Location

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 6349580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The new Ducati Monster is pure riding pleasure; a sensation of absolute control. The sporty naked for everyone, which you can to start and grow with, improving more and more each ride until you reach amazing performance.

Compared to the previous 821, it increases in displacement, power, torque and weight (-2.4 kg), to contribute to the bike's lightness and offer better rideability. It now delivers 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with 9.5 Nm of torque at just 6,500 rpm.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lotus of Oakville

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

