2021 Ducati Monster 821

+ taxes & licensing
905-847-0838
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
+ taxes & licensing
The new Monster 821 was designed with the aim of creating a slim, simple and sporty motorcycle to highlight the original concept of "sport naked bike". Great attention was paid to the tank, still muscular but now lightweight and modern, and to the tail, compact and sharp in its lines, supported by a new steel trellis frame.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9