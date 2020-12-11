Menu
2021 Ducati Monster 821

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lotus of Oakville

905-847-0838

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 6349574

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

The new Monster 821 was designed with the aim of creating a slim, simple and sporty motorcycle to highlight the original concept of "sport naked bike". Great attention was paid to the tank, still muscular but now lightweight and modern, and to the tail, compact and sharp in its lines, supported by a new steel trellis frame.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

