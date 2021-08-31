2021 Ducati Multistrada

+ taxes & licensing
905-847-0838
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
Sportier and more touring, stronger in off-road use and easier in urban action. Lightweight and compact, with the new 170 HP V4 Granturismo engine for a sporty and exciting ride on mixed terrain. Ready for long journeys thanks to the navigation-system that can be viewed on the dashboard and the innovative rider assistance radar-system, it will offer you excellent riding comfort and a main service-interval only after 60,000 km, the Oil Service, are now scheduled at 15,000 km or 24 months.
