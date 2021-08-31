Menu
2021 Ducati Multistrada

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

V4S

V4S

Location

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8000826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Dual Sport
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sportier and more touring, stronger in off-road use and easier in urban action. Lightweight and compact, with the new 170 HP V4 Granturismo engine for a sporty and exciting ride on mixed terrain. Ready for long journeys thanks to the navigation-system that can be viewed on the dashboard and the innovative rider assistance radar-system, it will offer you excellent riding comfort and a main service-interval only after 60,000 km, the Oil Service, are now scheduled at 15,000 km or 24 months.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

