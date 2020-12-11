2021 Ducati Panigale V2

+ taxes & licensing
The color range of the Panigale V2 consists of the classic, sporty monochrome Ducati Red and the new White Rosso livery where the purity of Star White Silk is interrupted by the energy of Ducati Red on the rims, the front air inlets and the deflector on the upper half fairing
The twin-cylinder Panigale has a completely new look and refined electronics thanks to the use of the Inertial Platform, and is even better performing and safer on the track, not to mention fully exploitable and enjoyable on the road thanks to a more comfortable seat and revised suspension setup.
Its name lets the lovers of Borgo Panigale twin-cylinders know that the model is powered by the 955 cc Superquadro.
The Panigale V2 replaces the previous 959 Panigale as the entry model for the Panigale supersport bike family.
