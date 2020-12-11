Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ducati Panigale V2

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lotus of Oakville

905-847-0838

Contact Seller
2021 Ducati Panigale V2

2021 Ducati Panigale V2

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ducati Panigale V2

Location

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6337103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The color range of the Panigale V2 consists of the classic, sporty monochrome Ducati Red and the new White Rosso livery where the purity of Star White Silk is interrupted by the energy of Ducati Red on the rims, the front air inlets and the deflector on the upper half fairing  

The twin-cylinder Panigale has a completely new look and refined electronics thanks to the use of the Inertial Platform, and is even better performing and safer on the track, not to mention fully exploitable and enjoyable on the road thanks to a more comfortable seat and revised suspension setup.  

Its name lets the lovers of Borgo Panigale twin-cylinders know that the model is powered by the 955 cc Superquadro.

The Panigale V2 replaces the previous 959 Panigale as the entry model for the Panigale supersport bike family.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lotus of Oakville

2017 Maserati GranTu...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW Z4 28i
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Lotus Evora
 40,000 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Email Lotus of Oakville

Lotus of Oakville

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-0838

Alternate Numbers
1-800-999-1209
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory