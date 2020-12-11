Menu
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 S

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Lotus of Oakville

905-847-0838

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 6349385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Among the features added to the bike for 2021 is the chain guard fin, an important safety precaution that allows you to avoid dangerous contacts with the chain and crown in the event of a slide.  In addition, for those who use the bike all year round, there is now provision for heated grips, while the ignition key has a new, more modern and elegant grip.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-847-0838

1-800-999-1209
