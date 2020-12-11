Menu
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 S

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Lotus of Oakville

905-847-0838

SP

Location

  Listing ID: 6349397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The equipment of the Panigale V4 SP is completed by the adjustable rider footpegs in billet aluminium that allow the rider to find the optimal position in the saddle, by the carbon front mudguard and by accessories that can be used on "track days", such as the open carbon clutch cover, caps for removing the license plate holder and mirrors, as well as the Ducati Data Analyzer + (DDA +) telemetry kit with GPS module that allows you to professionally analyse your performance on the track.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

